Purdue Fort Wayne Leaving The Summit League for Horizon League

This shouldn't come as a shock to anyone around this part of the country, but reports are out that Purdue Fort Wayne will be leaving The Summit League.

Purdue Fort Wayne is scheduled to make a "major athletic announcement" on Tuesday, August 6. The announcement will be held on campus and the university says that no other information will be released until that time.

But the word is out and it's not much of a surprise. Stadium's Jeff Goodman is reporting that the Mastodons will leave The Summit League to join the Horizon League. The move reunites Purdue Fort Wayne with IUPUI and Oakland. IUPUI left The Summit League in 2017, while Oakland left following the 2013 season.

The move to the Horizon League does have an impact on The Summit League in regards to baseball. The Summit League will be down to five baseball programs. NCAA rules require six teams in order to keep an automatic bid.

Purdue Fort Wayne would spend this upcoming 2019-2020 season in The Summit League before departing. Kansas City (UMKC) will rejoin The Summit Leauge starting with the 2020-2021 season.