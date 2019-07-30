Pump Prices Moving Lower This Week in South Dakota

After hitting a high point for the year after the 4th of July, prices at the pump are trending lower again.

Prices for regular unleaded gasoline dropped three cents in the last week to currently stand at $2.70 per gallon. That is a penny higher than a month ago and almost 20 cents lower than one year ago.

“Gas prices this month are on average a dime less expensive than in July 2018. These less expensive gas prices have encouraged summer road trips as evidenced by robust demand numbers since May,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “Right now, pump prices are poised to push even cheaper going into August.”

In Sioux Falls the average price for a gallon of gas has dropped six cents since last week to $2.54 per gallon. The least expensive gas can be found at Flying J, Love's truck stops, Costco and Sam's Club for $2.43 per gallon. Most other fueling stations are selling gas for between $2.49 and $2.55.