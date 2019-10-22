Public School Proud-Student Showcase Event

Not many tickets are left for this new event to showcase and help students.

On Thursday, November 7 at Raven Industries’ headquarters in downtown Sioux Falls the public is invited to enjoy performances by students, and appetizers and desserts prepared by students at the school district’s Career & Technical Education Academy.

Beginning at 6:00 PM relax casually while you enjoy a reverse raffle. Hmmm, yep that's the one where they eliminate numbers until only one is left. The winner!

Tickets may be purchased online at www.SFEducationFoundation.org or by calling (605) 367-4484.

Last spring, the Sioux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation awarded 22 grants totaling more than $57,000 to faculty members.

According to the executive director of the Education Foundation Allison Struck, grants are intended to fund projects not covered by local or state tax dollars.