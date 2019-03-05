Public Open House for 26th Street and I-229

As work began in 2018 for the reconstruction of a busy eastside thoroughfare the City of Sioux Falls will be conducting an open house for the public to update you on this project. The public meeting will take place on Wednesday, March 6, 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM at the Lincoln High School auditorium located at 2900 South Cliff Avenue with a presentation beginning shortly after 5:30 PM.

26th Street and Interstate 229 including the Southeastern Avenue intersection will be reconstructed this year. The project will be a two-year project and is jointly funded by the South Dakota Department of Transportation and the City of Sioux Falls. The project area is experiencing high crashes, long driver delays, and has outdated geometrics.

What to expect when completed? The project will add a railroad overpass, add turn lanes at Southeastern Avenue and 26th Street and also 26th Street and Interstate 229 to improve travel times and safety through the area. The project will also improve pedestrian movements across the interstate. 26th Street will remain open throughout the project.

For those unable to attend in person, the public can enter questions and watch the meeting live at www.facebook.com/CitySiouxFalls. The public can also sign up for project updates on the City’s website at www.siouxfalls.org/public-works/street-construction.