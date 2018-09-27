Public Can See State Theatre Restoration Progress on October 5

Sioux Falls residents will be able to take a peek at the continuing progress of the State Theatre restoration process next week.

KSFY TV is reporting that officials will be giving a progress report update on the state of the historic theatre on Thursday, (October 4) at 3 PM in the lobby located at 316 South Phillips Avenue.

Then the very next day, Friday, (October 5) from 5:00 to 9:00 PM the general public is invited to stop by the auditorium of The State Theatre and see first hand the progress being made during a First Friday Art & Wine Walk.

According to KSFY , the infrastructure of the downtown Sioux Falls landmark built in 1926 has been rebuilt to preserve the structure, and features such as the lobby have been restored. However, much more work still needs to be done to complete work on the auditorium and upper levels of the building.

Officials told KSFY an additional 5.5 million dollars needs to be raised to finish the restoration project.

Great Plains Sponsorships, Inc. has been tabbed to assist in raising funds by helping to sell the naming rights to the theatre.

Source: KSFY TV