Here in South Dakota farmers have been known to monitor the Woolly Bear Caterpillar to predict winter weather. In China, they have a Mystic Monkey that has predicted election results. Folks have monitored the sale of Halloween masks to which candidates face is the best seller to indicate the presidential election winners.

And in South Carolina, they apparently have a Squirrel that is predicting the 2020 presidential winner. “ChrisChris” the Squirrel has a very scientific method to decide the Nov. 3rd election results. He uses his nuts.

His owner, Serena Ash, placed 10 nuts in two separate bowls with each presidential candidate's name on them. It was up to “ChisChris” to chow down on the Hazelnuts and whichever bowl he eats the most nuts out of decides this year's winner.

I don't know why they are using Hazelnuts instead of...say...acorns, almonds, cashews, chestnuts, pecans, pistachios, or macadamia nuts? But hey it's not my squirrel.

And the results as reported by ABC4: "ChrisChris" indicates that Trump is going to edge out Biden. Insert your own political nut joke here.

And I don't know about you but I would much rather talk squirrels than politics. And what's even better than talking about squirrels? Looking at squirrels! Here are some really fun squirrel pics! Enjoy!