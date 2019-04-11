Properly Prepare for Yard Work
April sure does have a way of playing with our minds. Three days ago I was working up a sweat in the sun attacking some yard work for the first time this Spring. And now today (4/11), schools are closed because of Winter weather conditions.
But we know it won't last long this time of year. it's time to hit the yard. I took about four wheel barrel loads of leaves and dead grass off the lawn. I also walked the entire property picking up debris, plus swept the cement down.
After all this, I felt like I was underway and ready to get back into the full swing of working on the exterior of my property. It felt good, I love working outside on my yard.
I'll bet you're excited to get outside and get your yard work going too. As you pull your various gas-powered tools, there are a few steps you can take to get your machine ready for use for the season.
- Refresh Fuel: Before attempting to start your machine, make sure the fuel from last season has been drained and fresh fuel added.
- Check Oil & Filters: This keeps your engine clean by preventing buildup of particles and foreign materials.
- Inspect Blade: Safely remove the blade and replace it or bring it into the local hardware store to have the blade sharpened. A sharp blade cuts effectively and puts less stress on your machine.
- Check Spark Plugs: Replacing spark plugs periodically is a cheap way to keep your engine running smoothly.
- Review Procedures: Refer to your user manual for your equipment’s product details, maintenance and care schedule; tighten fasteners, nuts, bolts, straps or handles; ensure warning labels are visible.