Properly Prepare for Yard Work

April sure does have a way of playing with our minds. Three days ago I was working up a sweat in the sun attacking some yard work for the first time this Spring. And now today (4/11), schools are closed because of Winter weather conditions.

But we know it won't last long this time of year. it's time to hit the yard. I took about four wheel barrel loads of leaves and dead grass off the lawn. I also walked the entire property picking up debris, plus swept the cement down.

After all this, I felt like I was underway and ready to get back into the full swing of working on the exterior of my property. It felt good, I love working outside on my yard.

I'll bet you're excited to get outside and get your yard work going too. As you pull your various gas-powered tools, there are a few steps you can take to get your machine ready for use for the season.

Refresh Fuel : Before attempting to start your machine, make sure the fuel from last season has been drained and fresh fuel added. Check Oil & Filters : This keeps your engine clean by preventing buildup of particles and foreign materials. Inspect Blade : Safely remove the blade and replace it or bring it into the local hardware store to have the blade sharpened. A sharp blade cuts effectively and puts less stress on your machine. Check Spark Plugs : Replacing spark plugs periodically is a cheap way to keep your engine running smoothly. Review Procedures : Refer to your user manual for your equipment’s product details, maintenance and care schedule; tighten fasteners, nuts, bolts, straps or handles; ensure warning labels are visible.