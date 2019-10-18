Project Blue Light Honors Fallen South Dakota Officers

The Sioux Falls Police Department has announced the date for the 10th annual Project Blue Light Memorial to honor South Dakota's fallen officers.

The memorial is Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the Empire Mall starting at 6:30 p.m., the community is welcome to attend. The event will take place south of the Food Court by the former Younkers entrance.

From Project Blue Light of South Dakota's Facebook page:

This event not only brings awareness to our fallen heroes, but it also gives us and the community a chance to let their families know we haven’t forgotten about them or their loved one’s sacrifices.

According to KSFY TV, all the names of South Dakota's fallen officers, dating back to 1884, will be read.

The ceremony will include special music and comments from notable community leaders.

Following the event, the community is encouraged to leave out blue lights and string blue lights on a Christmas tree to honor fallen officers.

Source: KSFY TV, Facebook