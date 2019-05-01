Professional Soccer is Coming to Omaha

In 2020, professional soccer will ascend on the city of Omaha, NE.

The United Soccer League announced on Wednesday in Omaha that they would be bring a team to the city.

The team will be coached by Jason Mims who is the former head coach at the University of Nebraska Omaha.

Games will be played at Werner Park and will consist of a 28 game schedule during the months of March to October.

Fans can check out more about the announcement and the new team by visiting OmahaProSoccer.com.

The USL will be comprised of 24 teams by 2021 and has recently announced new teams in Harrisburg, PA and Rochester, NY in addition to the announcement about Omaha.

According to the USL website, the closest team to Omaha resides in Madison, WI.