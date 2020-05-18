Professional Bull Riders Coming To Denny Sanford Premier Center

The Professional Bull Riders are coming to Sioux Falls!

In a Press Release from the Denny Sanford Premier Center:

JUST ANNOUNCED! PBR (Professional Bull Riders) has announced a new 40-hour televised team competition that will run from June 5 – July 12, beginning at South Point Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The competition will then culminate in a championship weekend that will welcome fans to ticketed events at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota July 10-12.

The PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge will feature 48 of the world’s top professional bull riders split into 12 teams and two divisions, facing off until two teams remain to compete for the championship. Championship weekend in South Dakota will be held in front of fans on July 10-12. To help ensure a safe environment for fans purchasing tickets, event partners Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, the City of Sioux Falls, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, and PBR will institute a new series of safety protocols, including mobile ticketing, staggered POD seating, re-routed in-arena traffic flow, social distancing guidelines, enhanced disinfecting and cashless concessions options.

Tickets for this event will go on sale for PBR Rewards members on Monday, May 18, and for the general public on Friday, June 5, and can be purchased on PBR.COM & Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices start at $15.