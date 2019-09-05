Professional Bull Riders Challenge YOU Downtown Sioux Falls

It's the last First Friday Block Party in Downtown Sioux Falls on Sept. 6th. You'll find lots of food, beverages, free music, and Bull Riding!

Sadie Swier with Downtown Sioux Falls says: "Although it's the last First Friday of the year it's the kickoff to all the fun fall events coming up in downtown Sioux Falls!"

The Professional Bull Riders Tour is bringing their mechanical bull to 8th and Railroad Center in downtown Sioux Falls and you are invited to give it a ride.

Celebrities and local business professionals will be competing at the Professional Bull Riders’ annual Mechanical Bull Riding Challenge tomorrow night.

Contestants from local media, businesses, and non-profits will compete for bragging rights and earn a PRB belt buckle.

After the bull riding challenge is complete, the public can try their hand at riding the bull as well. The public can also register to win tickets to April's PBR’s event at Denny Sanford Premier Center.

PBR brings its annual tour featuring the top 35 bull riders in the world to Sioux Falls April 3-5, 2020.