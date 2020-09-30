Profane Parrots Pulled From Zoo Display

Five parrots have been removed from a zoo display after teaching each other to shout profanities.

The Lincolnshire Wildlife Park in England said the five African grey parrots, named Eric, Jade, Elsie, Tyson, and Billy, were gifted to the facility by five separate donors. The birds were put into quarantine together before going on display.

“We are quite used to parrots swearing, but we’ve never had five at the same time,” said the zoo’s chief executive, Steve Nichols. “Most parrots clam up outside, but for some reason, these five relish it.”

The parrots spent their time in quarantine teaching each other their favorite swear words. No visitors had complained about the parrots, most were amused.

“When a parrot tells you to ‘f*** off’ it amuses people very highly,” Nichols said Tuesday. “It’s brought a big smile to a really hard year.”

However, in an effort to keep the zoo Rated G for the children, the parrots have separated and been moved to other areas of the park.

Nichols hoping that keeping the birds separated will give them time to clean up their potty mouths before returning to public display.

Dakota News Now contributed to this story.