Products to Save Money on This Month in Sioux Falls

Who does the research to find out which products are on sale?

Consumer Reports has been tracking the prices of products that they test year after year. They take into consideration the cost of these items at multiple retailers to determine when they are most deeply discounted.

Why is now a good time to look for products we need or want?

You can thank Memorial Day for the wide variety of products you'll find at sale prices during May. Memorial Day sales on everything from need-now necessities to tech devices you've been wanting but have waited to buy should make it easier on your bank account.

Get our free mobile app

Which products are deeply discounted in May?

The most important thing is to do your own research and comparison. Plus remember you can negotiate on any product, you just have to try, and sometimes you'll be pleasantly surprised by the outcome.

Happy shopping!

Source: Consumer Reports