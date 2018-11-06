Pringles Selling Thanksgiving Flavored Chips for a Limited Time

Those who crave the tastes of Thanksgiving no longer have to wait for the meal to be cooked. Starting today (November 6), Pringles is selling chips that taste like turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie.

The limited-edition chips will not be available in stores. The three-pack stackable mini cans will only be available online at the kellogsstore.com . They cost $14.99 and supplies are limited.

The snack brand produced eight Thanksgiving flavors last year that came in a TV dinner-style tray. Those flavors included mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and cranberry sauce-flavored chips.

In a statement released by the company, Senior Vice President of Marketing Yuvraj Arora says, "It was so exciting to see Pringles fans' positive reactions when it launched the Thanksgiving dinner last year."

Source: Associated Press