President Trump Visits Iowa Ethanol Plant

On Tuesday June 11, President Trump toured Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy, an ethanol plant in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Trump was hosted by Kevin Ross of the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA). Ross farms in nearby Minden and sells corn to the ethanol plant.

The visit was an opportunity for NCGA to thank the President for following through on the commitment to allow for year-round sales of E15, a priority for corn farmers. On May 31, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a final rule for E15.

In addition to increasing demand for farmers, higher blends of renewable fuels such as E15 reduce fuel prices for drivers by three to ten cents per gallon and result in lower emissions, improving air quality and providing greater greenhouse gas reductions.

Also on Tuesday, the NCGA applauded the Administration after President Donald Trump signed the Modernizing the Regulatory Framework for Agricultural Biotechnology Products Executive Order.

This important declaration will streamline the approval process for agricultural products produced through biotechnology while reinforcing the move toward a product and not process-based approach.