President Trump Planning Independence Day Mount Rushmore Visit

South Dakota is getting ready for an Independence Day fireworks display at the Mount Rushmore Memorial this year, regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the President of the United States is planning on coming to the state to help celebrate.

Dakota News Now is reporting President Donald Trump just announced that he plans to make a journey to the Rushmore State on July 3rd to take part in a 4th of July fireworks show planned at the national monument that day.

South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds tweeted out the news of the president's upcoming visit on Friday (May 1), according to Dakota News Now.

Trump's last visit to South Dakota was back in 2018 when he took part in an event for current Governor Kristi Noem's gubernatorial campaign here in Sioux Falls.

Source: Dakota News Now