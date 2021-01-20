President Trump Pardons South Dakotans

Among the list of 70 people who were pardoned on Wednesday, President Trump has given pardons to three people from South Dakota.

One of the last things a President does before his final day in office is to issue pardons. Trump did so by granting pardons to more than 70 people. According to Governor Kristi Noem's office, Trump has pardoned three from South Dakota.

They include John Nystrom, Gregory, Deborah, and Martin Jorgensen (posthumously); and Jessica “Jessi” Frease. Governor Noem advocated for these presidential pardons with letters to President Trump.

“I am tremendously thankful to President Trump for his support of these three pardons,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “The Trump administration has done an excellent job balancing justice with forgiveness, and tonight’s pardons will provide these individuals with a second chance to continue as productive members of our South Dakota community.”

Trump's list of pardons includes people who have spent years languishing in prison, as well as politically-connected friends and celebrities such as Lil Wayne, Kodak Black, and, in one of the most controversial pardons, disgraced former White House strategist Steve Bannon.

Jessica Norton also contributed to this post.

