President Trump Delivers to American Farmers

Corn farmers received positive news Friday for momentum in the right direction to uphold the integrity of the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). This gives hope to the rural economy, especially at a time when corn farmers need it most.

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue issued the following statements after President Trump successfully negotiated an agreement on the Renewable Fuel Standard

Wheeler said,

President Trump’s leadership has led to an agreement that continues to promote domestic ethanol and biodiesel production, supporting our Nation’s farmers and providing greater energy security. Today’s agreement is the latest in a series of steps we have taken to expand domestic energy production and improve the RFS program that will result in sustained biofuel production to help American farmers

Perdue stated,



President Trump has once again demonstrated that he is a champion for our nation's farmers and rural America. The President recognizes that American farmers are the most productive in the world, and he has found a way to pursue policy that promotes economic growth and supports our producers. Building on the success of the year-round E15 rule, this forward-looking agreement makes improvements to the RFS program that will better harness the production of our farmers and ensure America remains energy dominant.