President Biden Mandates Masks For Interstate Travel

President Biden has been busy over these past couple of days in the chief executive officer position.

One of the most recent executive orders to pass has been requiring that all personal participating in interstate travel will be required to wear a mask according to Dakota News Now.

The forms of transportation included in the executive order are: buses, planes, trains, ships, and last but not least inside airports.

It's stated that one of the order's purposes is to help make mask enforcement both more consistent and easier for people to understand when they are traveling.

"In addition to the mask mandate, travelers from other nations will be required to produce a negative coronavirus test prior to traveling into the United States. They must also quarantine for 10-14 days"- Dakota News Now.

Some travelers expressed to Dakota News Now that the federal mandate is well received while others believe it wasn't needed.

Source: Dakota News Now

There is still, however, a city-wide mask mandate in Sioux Falls until March 2021. This includes all indoor establishments where six feet of social distancing is difficult to keep from other personnel.

As of January 22, in South Dakota, there have been 1,673 reported deaths caused by the Coronavirus and 106,400 cases.

You can also track the active cases, cases in the last twenty-four hours, and deaths related to Coronavirus in South Dakota by clicking HERE.

