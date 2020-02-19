President and CEO of Sioux Falls Great Plains Zoo Resigns

The Sioux Falls Great Plains Zoo is in need of a new President & CEO after the person who held that post for a number of years has resigned.

Dakota News Now learned on Tuesday (February 18) that Elizabeth Whealy has vacated her position as President & CEO with the organization. A post she held since 2005.

When asked by Dakota News Now for a reason, Whealy offered no further comments.

Jeff Hugunin, the Chair of the Board of the Zoological Society of Sioux Falls, told Dakota News Now, that Whealy, has left the Zoo to pursue other opportunities.

The Zoo plans to release a formal press release in the coming days.

The Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls is known as a regional education leader, that plays home to and cares for more than 1,000 animals from around the world.

The 45-acre park offers up-close views of animals often not found in larger zoos across the country.

The Great Plains Zoo estimates they reach up to 40,000 adults and children each year with their zoo exhibits and various other interactive and hands-on programming activities offered at the Zoo throughout the year.

Source: Dakota News Now/Great Plains Zoo

