Preparing for More Flooding Along the Big Sioux River

With heavier amounts of snow in the north central and northeast parts of the state officials are predicting more flooding along the Big Sioux River area as the warmer temperatures continue into the mid to upper 50's.

The city of Sioux Falls has setup sandbagging operations at Sherman Park. Residents can fill 25 sandbags for free. The site is open 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

In Dell Rapids a 24-hour public sandbagging site is up and running at the Dell Rapids City maintenance shop. There are sandbags, shovels and sand available. Residents are responsible to fill their own sandbags.

With the flooding that occurred last week and the potential for another round, several city parks in Sioux Falls are closed including Falls Park.