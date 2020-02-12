The Director for Office of Emergency Management Tina Titze is calling on South Dakota residents to be prepared this year for flooding.

South Dakotans are still feeling the impact of last year’s storms that resulted in federal disaster declarations for 63 of our 66 counties. In a recent release, Titze says with saturated ground and the high river levels we are already experiencing, it is time to prepare for spring flooding once again. This year’s heightened risk of spring flooding means it is crucial that we start preparing for spring flooding now.

Some residents don't realize that if you live in a city or county that participates in the National Flood Insurance Program, you can get flood insurance, regardless of whether you live in a designated floodplain.

In South Dakota last year, the average amount of housing assistance from FEMA was about $4,000 to eligible residents, while the average insurance claim for flooding last year paid more than $29,000. With flood insurance, you’re able to recover faster and more fully.

For more information about flood preparedness and flood insurance, visit https://bready.sd.gov/info/floodinfo.aspx.

Source: sd.gov

