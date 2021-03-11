PREMIER Center to Allow 100% Fan Capacity for PBR Events

The last 12 months have been a huge challenge for all of us but from a business perspective, one of the hardest-hit industries has been the ticketing industry for both sports and entertainment.

Denny Sanford Premier Center General Manager Mike Krewson joined ESPN 99.1 on Thursday to give us an update on all the upcoming events.

During that conversation, he revealed that the PREMIER Center will be selling tickets for the upcoming PBR events at 100% full capacity.

You heard that right, 100% capacity.

Now, as Denny Sanford Premier Center General Manager Mike Krewson detailed, it will be a wait and see if they actually sell upwards of 9,000 tickets per night but it does show the direction the industry is going.

Sioux Falls was one of the first to have indoor events back in July with another PBR event and recently held a Sioux Falls Stampede hockey game with over 6,000 fans.

Additionally, with the mask mandate ending at midnight on Friday in Sioux Falls, there will be no requirement of a face covering to enter the facility as well.

With the Texas Rangers hoping to have over 40,000 fans at full capacity on Opening Day in April and many other MLB stadiums planning on upgrades on capacity all season long, things are opening all over the country.

For more information on the Denny Sanford Premier Center, their upcoming schedule and for tickets, you can visit their website.