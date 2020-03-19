Premier Center Event Tickets Only Available Online

If you're old school and like buying concert tickets in person, you aren't going to be able to do that for a while.

After the City of Sioux Falls ordered all city offices closed to the public, you will no longer be able to purchase tickets in person to events at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. Tickets can only be purchased on Ticketmaster.com.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

As for what events are still happening and which ones are not, here is a rundown.

Postponed

Zac Brown Band, Baby Shark Live, and Rage Against the Machine have been postponed and a new date will be scheduled but that has not been finalized yet.

Canceled

The NCAA DII Wrestling Championships, the 2020 State AA Basketball tournament, and the remainder of the Sioux Falls Stampede season have all been canceled. If you bought tickets you will automatically receive a refund.

All other events are still supposed to happen as scheduled as of now, but that certainly could change. Keep an eye on the Premier Center website for whether or not you show is happening.