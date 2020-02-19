Premier Center Changes Location of Pick Ups, Drop Offs

As more and more people take advantage of ride-sharing to get to and from events at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, the venue is making a change as to where those services can pick up and drop off passengers.

Beginning Thursday (February 20), anyone using Lyft, Uber, or taxi service will now use the parking lot area on the north side of the facility and utilize the entrance doors between the Sioux Falls Arena and Convention Center.

In a press release, Premier Center officials say the change is 'designed for better traffic flow post-event and to decrease egress times'.

Denny Sanford Premier Center

Prior to the change, passengers were picked up and dropped off on the south side of the facility near the main Convention Center doors.

The Premier Center opened its doors in September of 2014 and seats more than 12,000 people.