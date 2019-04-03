Prairie Repertory Theatre to Open 49th Season in June

The Sioux Falls School District may be cutting back on its arts programs but theatre is alive and well in Brookings as the 49th season of the Prairie Repertory Theatre has set their production schedule for this year.

The season opens with the classic comedy, “Father of the Bride,” followed by “Beehive: The 60’s Musical,” the ultimate celebration of 1960s female empowerment; a laugh out loud comedy of heroic proportions, “Insane with Power;” and closes with the family favorite “The Wizard of Oz.”

New for this season will be a step up the Performing Arts Center’s new theater on the campus of South Dakota State University. Prairie Repertory Theatre will be performing Thursdays through Sundays this season in both Brookings and Brandon.

Here's a look at the schedule by date for each city:

“Father of the Bride,” Brookings, June 6-9; Brandon, July 18-19

“Beehive: The 60’s Musical,” Brookings, June 13-16; Brandon, July 11-14

“Insane with Power;” June 20-23; Brandon, July 20-2

“The Wizard of Oz,” June 27-30; Brandon, July 25-28

See www.prairierep.org for tickets.