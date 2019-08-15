It's easy to say that the summer months have flown by. Today (August 15) starts the fall season for South Dakota high school football and volleyball teams.

All high school football programs are now able to start practices. Class 11B and the 9-man classes opened practice this past Monday with most of those teams playing its first game on August 23. 11A, 11AA, and 11AAA all start practice today with the first games scheduled for August 30.

Volleyball also begins for all three classes in South Dakota. Matches are allowed to begin as of Tuesday, August 27. This year's combined volleyball tournament will take place in Rapid City from November 21-23.

Starting on Monday, August 19, we will bring you the South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll. Teams will be ranked for each class, and the poll will be released on Monday's at 5:00 PM. The South Dakota Prep Media Volleyball Poll will begin one week later and will also be released on Monday's.

We will bring you full coverage of Class 11AAA football this season beginning on Friday, August 30 when Brandon Valley takes on Roosevelt. Our entire high school football broadcast schedule will be released next week.