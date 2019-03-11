Potential for More Flooding in Sioux Falls Area

With the streets of Sioux Falls already flooded due to storm drains being blocked with snow and ice, more flooding could be in store for the region as additional snow melts and rivers begin to swell. To top it off, there is rain in the forecast.

Mike Gillispie, a service hydrologist at the National Weather Service Office in Sioux Falls, says they are watching the Big Sioux from Brookings downstream and James River.

The current snowpack is equating from two to five inches of melt off, and quick melting could bring flooding.

Gillispie says the frost in the ground, anywhere from one to three feet deep, means the water has no place to go until earth thaws and allows the moisture to seep in.

On Saturday (March 9) many streets in the Sioux Falls region were flooded due to rain and melting snow. Sioux Falls city employees worked feverishly to open up storm drains, while neighbors banded together with shovels in hand to clear drains from their street.