Possible Fire in Sanford Surgical Tower

Argus 911 is reporting a possible fire in the Sanford Surgical Tower on the 1500 block of W. 22nd Street.

According to the initial report, there was no sign of visible flames as crews arrived on scene.

Firefighters are speculating that some type of power surge may have caused the problem.

There are also reports coming in regarding power outages in central Sioux Falls. Allegedly around 926 Xcel Energy customers could be without power. It is not known if this is somehow related to the reported power surge at Sanford.

This is a developing story. More details as they become available.

Source: Argus 911

