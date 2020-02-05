Travel in a portion of central Sioux Falls needed to be diverted Tuesday due to a water main break.

The break, which ended up creating a rather large mess, occurred Tuesday morning (February 4) between 17th and 18th Streets on Phillips Avenue.

Water Distribution Supervisor Darn McDonnel, told Dakota News Now, water main breaks are actually quite common during this time of the year. On average, the city might see anywhere from 40 to 60 water main breaks due to the weather.

Dakota News Now reports that parts of roads in the water main area buckled due to the break. As a result, city crews were forced to temporarily fix affected areas so that travel could be restored.

Blacktop work to permanently fix damaged streets is expected to be done on Saturday (February 8) by Sioux Falls City Street Crews.

Source: Dakota News Now