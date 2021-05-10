Popular Smoke Detector Gets a Recall

A popular smoke alarm is getting a recall because there is a possibility of failure to alert you to smoke and/or carbon monoxide. The brand in question is the Kidde TruSense Smoke Alarms and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Alarms.

According to the United States, Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) the recall notice went out from the Kiddie Company on May 6th, 2021, and has sold about 226,000 of the possibly faulty units.

The model number on the units are as follows:

2040-DSR

2040-DSR 2050-DS10

2060-ASR

2070-VDSCR

2070-VASCR

2070-VDSR

2070-VASR

Some of these models are canon monoxide detects with a smoke alarm combination and some are just smoke detectors.

What should you do if you discover you have one of these in your home? You are strongly encouraged to remove them and replace them with new ones free of charge. Contact Kidde toll-free at 844-796-9972 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Saturday or online at www.kiddetsalarmrecall.rsvpcomm.com or www.kidde.com and click on “Support” and then “Product Alerts” for more information.

The affected models have been sold at Walmart, Home Depot, Menards, and other department home and hardware stores and online at Amazon.com, ShopKidde.com, and other online retailers from May 2019 through September 2020.