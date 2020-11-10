Popular Sioux Falls Restaurant To Reopen Soon

Anyone who was in the Sioux Falls area on the night of September 10, 2019, will remember that night very well. In fact, if you're like me, you will remember it for years to come.

Three tornadoes touched down in the city limits of Sioux Falls, each one leaving its own widespread path of destruction.

As my wife and I were hunkering down in our apartment, less than a mile away, one of those tornadoes was ripping apart Plaza 41 on the corner of Kiwanis and 41st Street.

That next morning we all saw the damage including the collapsed roof over most of the stores in Plaza 41.

We saw the dramatic security camera footage from Pizza Ranch and how within seconds, the restaurant was destroyed.

There is some good news from Dakota News Now today as they are reporting Pizza Ranch is going to reopen on November 30.

A Facebook post from Pizza Ranch says they holding walk-in interviews.

Dakota News Now is also reporting that the restaurant is holding a blood drive on Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. People who roll up their sleeves to donate will get a certificate for a free buffet.