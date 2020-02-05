Popular Sioux Falls Movie Theater To Reopen After Fire

Movie fans, we have some good news for you. The West Mall 7 is reopening on Friday, February 7, 2020.

A January fire temporarily closed the theater. A fire in the HVAC unit on the building's roof caused damage to the theatre's lobby.

The theater hoped to open earlier, but the damage was greater than originally thought.

Dakota News Now reports that while the business was closed for repairs, they took the opportunity to renovate parts of the theater, including new carpet and lighting fixtures.

The theater's website says some renovations are still in progress. A "special event" is planned for March when the renovations are complete.

Some of the movies to be shown on Friday are A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, Bombshell, Ford V Ferrari, The Grudge, Richard Jewell, Jojo Rabbit, and Playing With Fire.

All seats to all shows are $3.50 every day.