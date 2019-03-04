SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A popular state park 20 miles northeast of Sioux Falls is about to double in size.

The Argus Leader reports that the Game, Fish and Park Commission has agreed to acquire donated land to expand the 157-acre Palisades State Park.

Parks division officials say the park has been operating at 99 percent capacity, with more than 90,000 people visiting each year.

The expansion will add at least 70 campsites and extra recreational aspects south of the existing park.

The park features cliffs and rock formations eroded out of pink Sioux Quartzite along the Split Rock Creek. It is a destination for campers, hikers, rocl climbers, kayakers and canoers.

