Popov and Lee Lead Symetra Tour Event in Sioux Falls After Day 1

The 2019 Symetra Tour has ascended on Sioux Falls once again and Day 1 is in the books.

After one day of competition, German golfer Sophia Popov and American golfer Esther Lee sit atop the leaderboard, both shooting a five under, 65.

Winds were a plentiful on Thursday and caused for some tough conditions, but some were still able to put up some solid scores.

The four day event continues on Friday at Willow Run.

Tickets are only $5 and kids under 14 as well as military members, past and present get in for free.

For more information on the event, the leaderboard and the Symetra Tour, click here.