Popcorn Sold in South Dakota is Recalled

A popular snack food sold in South Dakota and 15 other states is being recalled because of a mix-up in packaging.

Jolly Time Pop Corn out of Sioux City has issued a voluntary recall of select Healthy Pop Kettle Corn 100's, which were sold in four-count units.

According to the Food and Drug Administration's website, the recall was triggered after Jolly Time was 'notified by a customer that certain cartons of the product were 'inadvertently filled with another flavor of popcorn, potentially exposing consumers to undeclared allergen (milk)'.

That could prove problematic for anyone with lactose intolerance, with the potential of an allergic reaction that might be life-threatening. No incidents have been reported as of yet.

The FDA says the popcorn products were manufactured on January 25, 2021 (Item UPC: 2819000141), and distributed to retailers and warehouses in South Dakota, as well as Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Consumers are advised to return the product to the place of purchase for a refund.

Contact Jolly Time by phone at (712) 239-1232 or via e-mail at popcorn@jollytime.com with any questions about the recall.