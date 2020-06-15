Pool Areas Open Again at Sanford Wellness Center Locations

It looks like we are due for another pressure cooker again this week here in the Sioux Empire. If you're searching for a place to take a dip because the Sioux Falls City Pools are shut down for the summer as a result of COVID-19, here is some welcome news.

Starting today Sanford Wellness Members will once again have access to the swimming pools at both health facilities.

According to the Wellness Center website, the pools at both The Oxbow facility and the Tea Ellis location are once again open to the public. Reservations are required to be made at the Oxbow site, while the Tea Ellis location is not requiring reservations at this time.

However, there are restrictions and COVID-19 safety protocols in play at both.

The Sanford Wellness Centers re-opened to members on Monday (May 11). Both locations featured limited hours and accessibility after re-opening.

Both facilities, still have enhanced guidelines in place to help ensure the safety and well-being of their members amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of these guidelines include things like; temperature screening upon entry, social distancing practices, regular sanitation procedures for equipment conducted by the Wellness Center staff every afternoon, and overnight, just to name a few.

While more and more services are becoming available all the time, some services and features are still temporarily unavailable. Those services include; childcare, rentals, massage therapy, and the use of saunas, hot tubs, and steam rooms.

During this time, Sanford wants to remind their members that we all have a collective responsibility to help keep each other safe during the pandemic.

If you're feeling ill, they ask that you please stay home. Do not risk the health and safety of fellow members.

Learn more about the Sanford Wellness Center COVID-19 policies here.

Source: Sanford Wellness Center