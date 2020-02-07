Poll: Americans Have Never Been Happier

Americans haven't been this happy in decades, according to a new poll from Gallup.

A record 90% of Americans are 'satisfied' with their personal life. This figure beats the previous high of 88% taken in 2003. 65% of Americans report they are 'very satisfied', a 20-year high.

The poll also recorded a 20-year high in Americans' confidence in the U.S. economy.

According to Gallup, the happiness of Americans bottomed out in July 1979 with only 73% of people feeling satisfied. Americans were neck-deep in the oil crisis that was hitting U.S. motorists hard in the wallet.

Gallup reports that income, political party and marital status subgroups make up the most differences in Americans' satisfaction with their personal life. Smaller differences in satisfaction occur in race and gender subgroups.

Households making $100,000+, Republicans and married people exhibit high levels of satisfaction. Meanwhile, lower-income Americans, Democrats and those who are unmarried are less happy, according to the poll.

