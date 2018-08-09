Police Work Quickly to Find Sioux Falls Bank Robbery Suspect

A team effort helped capture a man who tried to rob a Sioux Falls bank Wednesday afternoon. By Wednesday evening the suspect was in custody.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens lays out what transpired during the attempted heist about 2:00 PM at Dacotah Bank on East 10th Street.

“No weapon was displayed. He walked in, he showed a note indicating that he wanted money. Not exactly sure what happened inside (the bank), but he left without any money.”

However the bank employees were able to give a good description of the suspect including a crucial detail which came in handy at about 10:30 PM that same day.

“We had a couple of officers in a car and they drove past 10th and Cliff. One of the officers saw a guy standing on the corner that initially caught his eye because he looked vaguely familiar to the robbery suspect. As they drove past he saw this man also had a large tattoo on his neck.”

Along with the details from the bank employees and a healthy response from social media, police were able to capture 37-year old Max Michael Boor who was arrested for 2nd degree robbery.

Boor was arrested back in 2009 for his involvement in a robbery that also occurred in Sioux Falls.

