Police: Woman Pointed A Gun During Sioux Falls Altercation

Police arrested a Minnesota woman for allegedly pointing a gun at people who were involved in an altercation outside of a home in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens said 39-year-old Amanda Rae Moeller from Steen, Minnesota was taken into custody for aggravated assault.

According to a police investigation, on Monday afternoon, two cars parked in front of a house on West 10th Street near Grange Avenue. The people in those cars got into an argument with another group of people at the house. Clemens said there was a history of negative interaction between juveniles in the two groups.

During the altercation, Clemens said that Moeller, who was in one of the cars, produced a gun and pointed it at people in the house. At this point, Sioux Falls Police were called to the location. Officers found a gun inside Moeller's vehicle and she was arrested.

Clemens could not release any other details of the interaction due to the fact that juveniles were involved.

Dakota News Now contributed to this story.