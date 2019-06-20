Police Shooting Leaves Officer Dead

(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) -- A Sacramento Police Department officer shot Wednesday night died after she was rushed to the hospital.

Tara Christa O'Sullivan, 26, had been a member of Sacramento State's "law enforcement scholars program" and graduated from the police academy in December. She was hired in January.

"I’m sad to share with you tonight that we lost one of own," acting Police Chief Dave Poletta said at a press conference early Thursday morning. "She gave her young life protecting our community."

The call to which O'Sullivan was responding was believed to involve a dispute between a man and a woman. It's believed O'Sullivan was shot with a rifle.

The suspected shooter surrendered and was arrested around 2 a.m. local time, ABC Sacramento affiliate KXTV reported.

She was partnered with a training officer and accompanied by others from the department, Poletta said.

