Police: SF Man Assaults Woman, Crashes Her Car Twice

A Sioux Falls man faces a laundry list of charges after police say he attacked a woman, took her car, and crashed it multiple times.

Dakota News Now reports that nineteen-year-old Tyson Christians faces charges of robbery, motor vehicle theft, DWI, and simple assault.

Police say the incident began around 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 9 at a residence near 22nd Street and Annway Drive.

According to police, Christians had been drinking and got into a fight with some people at the residence. He and a woman left the residence in her car.

Police say that while the two were driving around, Christians attacked the woman. The woman stopped the car, grabbed the keys from the car's ignition, and ran from the scene. Christians chased the woman down, pushed her to the ground, took the keys, and drove off in the car.

Police say Christians were involved in two different accidents while driving the stolen car. The first crash was near 26th Street and Veterans Parkway where he rear-ended a car then drove away.

Christians made it to 57th Street and Hosta Avenue where police say he crashed again into an electrical box. The vehicle sustained enough damage to become inoperable.

Christians tried to flee the scene on foot but were stopped by a group of people who saw the crash and held him down until police arrived.

Sioux Falls Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said of the citizen involvement, “We don’t necessarily recommend that. You never know what they’re capable of if they have weapons. There’s always a chance people can get hurt doing that.”

Clemens recommends the best thing people can do is to “be a good witness,” and notify police.