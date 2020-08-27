Police Search For Central Sioux Falls Drive-by Shooting Suspects

Sioux Falls police could use the help of the public in tracking down the suspects inside a vehicle that fired a series of gunshots at another car early Wednesday morning in central Sioux Falls.

According to Dakota News Now, the victims were driving their vehicle near 12th and Grange around 3:30 Wednesday morning (August 26), when a gray SUV passed them firing several shots at the victim's car as they drove by.

Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens told Dakota News Now, the victim's car was struck by several bullets in the process of the drive-by shooting. Fortunately, no one inside the vehicle was harmed.

The report states the SUV being driven by the suspects sped away after the incident.

Clemens told Dakota News Now, police are still unclear as to the motive behind the shooting. No further details regarding the incident are available at this time.

If you have any information that might be able to aid police in their search for the shooting suspects inside the gray SUV, you're asked to please contact Crime Stoppers of the Sioux Empire at 605-367-7007.

Source: Dakota News Now