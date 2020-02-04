Police Search For Arson Suspect In Two Sioux Falls Vehicle Fires

An investigation into two vehicle fires in central Sioux Falls this weekend is underway. Police say both fires were set intentionally.

Dakota News Now reports that both vehicles were on fire when police arrived at around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of West 12th Street and Summit Ave.

Both vehicles were unlocked according to Public Information Officer Sam Clemens. The dashboards and floor mats were damaged.

A witness reported a man walking away from the area. He is described as a Native American man about 5'9" tall, according to Clemens.

Call Crime Stoppers at (605) 367-7007 or report online here with any information that may be useful in this incident.