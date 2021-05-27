Police Say Sioux Falls Burglary Suspect Left Behind A Cell Phone

Police had some help finding a suspect who they say burglarized three Sioux Falls businesses this week. That help came from the suspect himself as police say he left behind a cell phone at one of the businesses.

Police arrested Daniel Jordan Ulrich, 40, from Sioux Falls and charged him with three counts of third-degree burglary and drug charges, Dakota News Now reports. Police say that Ulrich burglarized Wing Stop and Famous Dave's on Minnesota Avenue and Great Clips on 41 Street.

Get our free mobile app

According to police, the Wing Stop was burglarized Sunday morning, and both Famous Dave's and Great Clips were hit on Monday morning.

It was that Wing Stop hit that police say Ulrich left behind a cell phone. Police used surveillance video from all the businesses to connect the three burglaries to Ulrich.

On Wednesday, police arrested Ulrich at his home near downtown Sioux Falls. Police say they found a small amount of meth and marijuana.

During a search of Ulrich's residence, police say they found clothing that matched the clothing worn by the suspect in the Famous Dave's video.