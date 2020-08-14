Police Release Pics of Person of Interest In Sioux Falls Shooting

Sioux Falls police have released pictures of car and person of interest that they believe is connected to a shooting on Thursday night at an eastside convenience store that sent a man to the hospital.

Dakota News Now reports that Sioux Falls police responded to a report of gunshots around 9:45 PM on Thursday at the Shop'n Cart at the corner of 6th Street and Cleveland Avenue. Police found a 27-year-old man had been shot in the back and was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The still pictures released by police show a car and person of interest that could be connected to the shooting. The car appears to be a white late-model BMW 3-Series.

Police are not sure if this shooting was random and they say that "the public should be concerned." They advise anyone who sees this person or the vehicle to not approach as the person of interest should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police ask anyone who was in the area or who might have information on this shooting to call Metro Communications 605-367-7000 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 605-367-7007.