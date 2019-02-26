Police: Rapid City Principal Threatened to Shoot Teacher

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Rapid City elementary school principal is accused of pointing guns at a teacher in his home.

Forty-nine-year-old Daniel Janklow appeared in court Tuesday on an aggravated assault charge.

The Rapid City Journal reports the teacher said she offered to help Janklow after he had back surgery. When Janklow asked her to drop off food at his home on Feb. 16, he allegedly became upset because she was taking too long and pointed a handgun and a shotgun at her when she brought the food to his bedroom.

Janklow told police he was medicated that day and had no memory of pointing a gun at anyone.

Rapid City Area Schools says Janklow has been on leave as principal of Meadowbrook Elementary School since Jan. 28 for an unrelated reason.

