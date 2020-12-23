Police Investigating Gunshots in Western Sioux Falls

A series of gunshots rang out in western Sioux Falls Monday afternoon that have police searching for the occupants of two cars involved.

Dakota News Now reports the incident took place around 5:15 on Monday afternoon (December 21), on North Marion Road a few blocks north of W. 12th Street.

Sergeant Sean Kooistra of the Sioux Falls Police Department told Dakota News Now the shooting began while two vehicles were driving near each other on Marion Road. A person from inside one of the cars discharged a firearm between seven and nine times in the direction of the other car.

The report states the shooter's vehicle then took off at an accelerated rate of speed and left the scene.

According to Dakota News Now, police found several shell casings in the area, but there were no injuries reported. The only victim in the shooting was a trailer located near the site of the shooting. Police say the trailer sustain some damage resulting from the incident.

Authorities are now searching for the occupants of the two vehicles involved. The cars are described as a black sedan similar to a Pontiac G6, and a silver car similar to a Pontiac Bonneville.

If you have any information that can help police in their search, you're asked to please call CrimeStoppers of the Sioux Empire at 605-367-7007.

Source: Dakota News Now