Police Investigating Early Monday Shootout in North Sioux Falls

A scary shooting incident went down in the very early morning hours Monday.

According to Dakota News Now, Sioux Falls Police are investigating after an alleged shootout between two parties went down. Officers responded to the 900 block of North Cliff Avenue at approximately 1 am on Monday. One of the people involved got into a car and started leaving when another opened fire on the vehicle. The driver then returned fire at the first shooter.

The property was damaged in the surrounding area of the shooting and a few vehicles were damaged in the fight. There were also some injuries that occurred from broken glass in the incident.

Sioux Falls police do have one person in custody in relation to the incident and are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers and may receive up to a $1,000 reward.

This shooting comes after a series of incidents occurred last week in South Dakota's largest city.

Last Sunday (May 30) saw a shooting happen on East 2nd Street in which bullets flew into and penetrated homes in the area. Another shooting occurred early Wednesday morning when shots were reported on South Annway Drive that had bullets hit a house and a car. Shell cases were also found. The third incident happened early Thursday morning when shots were fired into a home on the 1200 block of West 10th street. Four bullets struck the house with half of them finding their way through a window into the house.