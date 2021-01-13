Police ID Homicide Suspect Involved In High Speed Chase

A Sioux Falls man led police on a ten-mile chase that reached speeds of 70 miles per hour through the western and central parts of the city on Tuesday afternoon. When the pursuit ended, police arrested a suspect wanted in connection to a December homicide.

21-year-old Josue Hernandez is one of three suspects named in the shooting death of 21-year-old Mitchell Houchins who was found lying in the street in the Pine Meadow trailer park.

Dakota News Now reports the other two suspects, 28-year-old Crystal Mousseau and 29-year-old Susan Sanchez, are in custody. Hernandez and Mousseau each face 1st-degree murder charges. Sanchez is charged with accessory to murder.

Police say the Minnehaha Fugitive Task Force saw Hernandez driving a stolen 2013 Kia Forte, near 12th Street and Lyons Avenue. Hernandez refused to pull over and a chase ensued. Hernandez lead police east on West 12th Street, south on Kiwanis Avenue, then west across 41st Street before turning north on Marion Road, and eventually to back to Kiwanis Avenue near W. Burnside where the chase ended with a PIT maneuver. Police boxed in and arrested Hernandez without further incident. Police say a firearm was found in the Kia.

Multiple vehicles were damaged during the chase including two Sioux Falls Police cruisers that were attempting to stop Hernandez on West 12th Street. In spite of the damage and high speeds, police say no one was injured during the pursuit.

